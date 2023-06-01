AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After being indicted in October 2022 in Amarillo Federal Court, an Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to publishing threats to law enforcement and multiple racial and ethnic groups on a social media site.

According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court of the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, Everett Wayne Copelin pleaded guilty to one count of “interstate threatening communications” in connection with a post he made on Gab.com. on Sept. 8, 2022.

Copelin, according to the factual resume that accompanied the plea agreement, posted a series of threatening statements against “a variety of targets,” officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Threat Operations Center stated in the document. On Sept. 8, Copelin wrote:

I’ll go down to the border personally today and start shooting invaders with joy and honor but by fat b—- a– pasty white elders should be doing it but they’re s— so maybe I will and then I’ll blow these FEDS away too! They’re letting them in here with the Jews at the state department that all need to hang as well! They need to die and lay on the group. No burials.” Copelin’s Sept. 8, 2022 post on Gab.com

In a subsequent post on Sept. 8, 2022, Copelin stressed that he was threatening a federal official.

“Copelin admits… he knowingly sent or transmitted a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another… (and) he transmitted the communication either with the purpose of issuing a true threat or with the knowledge that the communication would be understood as a true threat,” the factual resume read. “Copelin admits that by posting on Gab.com, his communication was sent in interstate or foreign commerce.”

According to the plea agreement, Copelin faces an “imprisonment for a period not to exceed five years,” as well as “a fine not to exceed $250,000…” Copelin will have a re-arraignment hearing in Amarillo Federal Court at 9:45 a.m. on June 12.