AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in relation to a March robbery in downtown Amarillo.

According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Phillip Dayle Goss was indicted for one count of “bank robbery” in relation to a bank robbery that occurred at a downtown location of Amarillo National Bank on March 23.

According to previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Goss was arrested and charged with “robbery” after a reported robbery at the main branch of Amarillo National Bank on SE 4th. Officials said at the time that Goss allegedly came into the bank, “handed the teller a note” and left “with an undisclosed amount of money.” Goss was located a few blocks away with the alleged bag involved with the bank in his possession.

The indictment reads that Goss “by force and violence, and by intimidation, did take, and attempt to take, from the person and presence of employees of Amarillo National Bank… money belonging to, and in the care, custody, control, management, and possession of said Amarillo National Bank, the deposits of which were then insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.”

According to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court, Goss’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 10 in Amarillo Federal Court. A trial is also scheduled to begin in this case at 9 a.m. on June 12 in Amarillo Federal Court.