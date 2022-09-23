AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for two counts, one of which is related to drug possession and the other of which is related to him being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, 28-year-old Seddrick Andrew Wright was indicted for one count of “possession with intent to distribute fentanyl” and one count of being a “convicted felon in possession of firearms.”

The documents state that the fentanyl possession count stems from an incident “on or about July 12,” where Wright allegedly possessed “with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.”

The second count that Wright was indicted for, being a “convicted felon in possession of firearms,” stems from an incident “on or about August 19.” The documents state that Wright allegedly possessed the following firearms after being “previously convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year:”

An FNH USA, model 509, nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol;

A Walther, model PDP, nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol;

A Taurus, model G3C, nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol;

An Aero Precision, model M4E1 .556 caliber semi-automatic rifle;

an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15 .223 caliber semi-automatic rifle.

According to the documents, Wright will be required to forfeit any firearm and ammunition involved in or used in “the knowing commission of the offense,” including the ones previously listed in the documents.