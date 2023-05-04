(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 4, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former West Texas A&M University employee is suing West Texas A&M University and the Texas A&M University System after she claimed she was fired after she investigated alleged occurrences of sex discrimination within the university’s campus police department.

According to documents filed in March in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Georganna Ecker previously was the director of the Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance Department at West Texas A&M University and reported to the Texas A&M University System.

The documents state that in the second half of 2021, Ecker investigated allegations of sex discrimination within the campus police department. The documents allege that after she found evidence of sex discrimination and other “unlawful conduct” she was removed from the investigation, threatened and eventually lost her job.

Specifically, according to the documents, Ecker allegedly found violations of Title IX and Title VII from multiple officers within the department. Ecker was removed from the investigation in December 2021.

“Even though she was no longer responsible for the investigation,” the documents read, “Ms. Ecker was concerned that (campus police leadership) was orchestrating a cover-up of the sex discrimination and violations of law within the campus police department. She stepped out of her role as Director of the Civil Rights and Title IX Department to protest the matter directly to (TAMU System Chancellor John Sharp) and to other officials.”

The documents read that Ecker allegedly sent multiple emails about the matter to Sharp and other emails, expressing concerns that campus police leadership and other officials were “tainting the investigation and putting her job at risk.” The documents state that none of those messages were responded to or acknowledged.

After sending the emails, a human resources representative allegedly told Ecker that she was being suspended and eventually would lose her job. The documents said that when Ecker asked for a reason, the representative “told her that she could not be ‘trusted.'” The documents claim after Ecker was fired, replacement investigators from the university system “whitewashed the allegations” against the officers.

“To this date, neither WTAMU nor the System have articulated a coherent reason for Ms. Ecker’s termination,” the documents read. “An attorney for the System has claimed that Ms. Ecker had performance issues, but has also acknowledged that her performance reviews were spotless… There was no apparent reason for (her) termination other than retaliation and a desire to facilitate a cover-up of sex discrimination within the WTAMU police department.”

The documents claim that both WTAMU and the university system violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 “by terminating (her) in retaliation for her opposition to discrimination.”

Officials with West Texas A&M University, along with the Texas A&M University System, said that they would not provide comment for this story because of pending or ongoing litigation.