AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A sentencing date has been scheduled for a West Texas A&M University Biology professor after pleading guilty earlier this month to violating the Lacey Act.

Richard Kazmaier, a Canyon resident and a Biology professor at West Texas A&M University, pleaded guilty in August to violating the Lacey Act, importing various animal-related items from overseas and not reporting the items through related permits. Kazmaier is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023 in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to previous reports, the factual resume stated at the time that Kazmaier imported around 358 items into the country without declaring the items to customs authorities or obtaining the necessary permits. The items, including taxidermy mounts, skeletons, bones and feathers, came from various countries including Norway, South Africa, Spain and Uruguay.

In the plea agreement, both the prosecution’s legal team and Kazmaier’s legal team agreed to recommend that Kazmaier pays a $5,000 fine as a sentence. The fine would go towards the Cooperative Endangered Species Conservation Fund.

According to documents filed on Aug. 29 in Amarillo Federal Court, officials say that despite the guilty plea, the prosecution does not oppose release because Kazmaier has been “compliant with the current conditions of release.” Officials also stated that Kazmaier “is not likely to flee or pose a danger to any other person or the community if released…”