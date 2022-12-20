AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Hereford man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison for “conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine,” “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” and “possession of a firearm by a convicted felon” following a jury trial in August 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Gilbert Joseph Carrasco, 44, was convicted in August 2022 by a jury on those charges following an incident in April 2020 when Carrasco drove a woman to an arranged purchase for methamphetamine with an undercover buyer.

Agents said meth was found in Carrasco’s truck and later determined that Carrasco was supplying the woman who the undercover agent arranged the purchase with.

At Carrasco’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, noted that the defendant’s “violent past – including multiple physical assaults with his fists, a screwdriver, and even a brick” – factored in Carrasco’s sentencing.