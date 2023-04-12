AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman has been sentenced to home detention and probation after pleading guilty to a charge of “Embezzlement by an Agent of an Organization Receiving Federal Funds.”

According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, Josephine Mayorga, a former employee of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, was sentenced to five years of probation, and six months of home detention, after pleading guilty to one count of “Embezzlement by an Agent of an Organization Receiving Federal Funds.” Mayorga was also sentenced to pay $23,000 in restitution.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Mayorga stole around $1,500 in gift cards from the Disaster Gift Card Program when she was employed by the PRPC. The program was established by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act funds, which provided gift cards to elderly citizens in the Texas Panhandle, helping them with pandemic-imposed financial burdens.

Mayorga allegedly embezzled around 46 gift cards from the program, forging acceptance letters and using them for her own benefit. Officials with the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission said at the time that Mayorga was fired after the results of the investigation.