AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a joint motion for continuance was filed in late July in Amarillo Federal Court, United States District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk has officially moved the trial of West Texas A&M University Associate Professor Richard Kazmaier to early September.

According to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Kazmaier’s trial is now set to begin in Amarillo Federal Court at 9 a.m. Sept. 6. This comes after Kazmaier pled not guilty to three charges:

Two counts of alleged violations of the Endangered Species Act;

One count of smuggling goods into the United States.

Kazmaier allegedly imported various animal skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts and faces a maximum of 21 years in federal prison and a $350,000 fine if he is convicted of all three charges, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com. The trial was initially set for March 28 and subsequently delayed until Aug. 2.

According to previous reports, the legal teams for both the prosecution and for Kazmaier, a Canyon resident and an associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University, requested that the trial be delayed to “communicate with the necessary third parties and determine the impact of any future actions in this matter on (Kazmaier’s) employment.”