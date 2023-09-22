AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Dumas man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court for “Transportation of Child Pornography” and ordered to pay $46,500 in restitution, according to a release from a U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

According to a previous report from MyHighPlains.com, 39-year-old Landon Joseph Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography” in April after officers “executed a search warrant” at Garcia’s home in Dumas in early July 2022 and found Garcia in the restroom reportedly deleting images of child porn off of his cell phone, the documents read.

Garcia, according to the documents, later admitted to using his cell phone to view, download and transport child pornography for over ten years.

“Those who create, view and distribute child sexual abuse materials reinforce a cycle of victimization and trauma each time the content is shared,” said Lester R. Hayes, Jr., Special Agent in Charge HSI Dallas. “Prosecuting the predators that traffic these images is truly a collaborative effort and we are grateful for the support we share with our law enforcement partners.”