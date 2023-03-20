AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Dumas man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography transportation-related charge in Amarillo Federal Court on Monday after law enforcement officers allegedly found devices with more than 2,000 files of child porn on them in July 2022.

According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Landon Joseph Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of “transportation of child pornography.” The factual resume states that in June 2022, an agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user of the Kik platform, which was eventually linked to Garcia, was allegedly transporting child pornography.

In early July 2022, law enforcement officers “executed a search warrant” at Garcia’s home, located near central Dumas. The documents read that when officers entered the home, they allegedly found Garcia in the restroom, deleting images of child porn off of his cell phone. They eventually found that Garcia’s cell phone allegedly contained 1,620 video files and two additional USB drives contained 322 files of child pornography.

During an interview at the time, Garcia allegedly admitted to using his cell phone, as well as a Kik online account, to download, share and trade child pornography. According to the plea agreement, which accompanied the factual resume when it was filed in Amarillo Federal Court on Monday, the minimum and maximum penalties officials can impose include:

Imprisonment for a period not less than five years, and not to exceed 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $250,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not less than five years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property, including an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, a Gold Lightning USB Media Storage Device and a Gold Lightning USB with scratches on the back of the media storage device.