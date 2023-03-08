CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Clovis man was found guilty on charges of “battery upon a peace officer” and “resisting, evading or obstructing an officer,” according to a news release from the Office of the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to Quentin Ray, Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Adam Crespin, 37, was found guilty by a jury of “battery upon a peace officer,” and “resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.”

On June 11, 2022, officers with the Clovis Police Department responded to Gebo’s in reference to a shoplifting. Officers said they tried to detain Crespin when an altercation between an officer and Crespin took place.

According to police, Crespin elbowed the officer in the face and got on top of the officer before running. Officers called for backup before finding Crespin several blocks away from the store where he was arrested.

Crespin will remain in detention until his sentencing hearing in April.