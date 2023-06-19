AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rolex Watch USA recently filed a lawsuit in Amarillo Federal Court against an Amarillo resident after an Amarillo business allegedly sold merchandise that had “counterfeit and infringing copies” of the company’s trademarks.

According to a civil complaint filed Thursday in the United States District Court of the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division, the company filed a lawsuit against Antonio Gus Trujillo, who owns and operates the Chino’s Retail Store off of Civic Circle in Amarillo.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department conducted two search warrants at Chino’s, along with a local storage property in late November 2022. At the time, police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million, including items with brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike and Rolex.

“Defendant is being sued by Rolex as a result of Defendant’s sale, offer for sale, distribution, promotion and advertisement of merchandise bearing counterfeit and infringing copies of Rolex’s federally registered trademarks,” the complaint reads.

Officials said that starting in August 2022, Rolex had learned that Trujillo was allegedly “promoting, distributing, offering for sale and selling watches bearing counterfeit and infringing copies of the Rolex Registered Trademarks…” on various social media platforms.

In August, an investigator from Rolex, along with a special agent from Homeland Security Investigations, arrived at Chino’s Retail Store to investigate. The lawyers allege in the complaint that the investigator observed that around 45 counterfeit Rolex watches were being sold. The investigator purchased one watch and a luxury handbag, both of which were allegedly counterfeit.

After this initial investigation is when the search warrants at the store and at the storage unit, which the documents state belonged to Trujillo, were executed. According to the complaint. Out of the more than 13,000 items that were seized, the complaint alleges that around 202 watches and one clock which allegedly had “counterfeit and infringing copies of the Rolex Registered Trademarks” were seized, along with 115 watch boxes.

Rolex is asking for two claims for relief, including trademark counterfeiting and trademark infringement. The company, according to the complaint, is asking a judge to enter an injunction, preventing Chino’s or Trujillo from various things, including:

Using any reproduction, counterfeit, copy or colorable imitation of the Rolex Registered Trademarks to identify any goods or the rendering of any services not authorized by Rolex;

Engaging in any course of conduct likely to cause confusion, deception or mistake, or injure Rolex’s business reputation or weaken the distinctive quality of the Rolex Registered Trademarks, Rolex’s name, reputation or goodwill;

Using or continuing to use the Rolex Registered Trademarks or trade names in any variation thereof on the internet;

Secreting, destroying, altering, removing or otherwise dealing with the unauthorized products or any books or records which contain any information relating to the importing, manufacturing, producing, distributing, circulating, selling, marketing, offering for sale, advertising, promoting or displaying of all unauthorized products which infringe the Rolex Registered Trademarks.

The complaint asks that Trujillo, within 10 days of the judgment, remove text, or other media offering for sale, any Rolex products and within 30 days, file and serve Rolex with a statement that would let them know how he would comply with the injunction. The company also requests that they be awarded up to $2,000,000 in statutory damages for each trademark that was counterfeited and infringed.

Since this initial complaint was filed on Thursday, multiple documents have been filed in the case, mainly surrounding the lawyers involved in the case. A summons was issued to Trujillo on Friday, stating that an answer is required to be provided within 21 days of the summons.