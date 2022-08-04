AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court, a Borger man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being federally charged with methamphetamine distribution in December.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was federally charged in December with distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after selling the drug to an undercover officer at an Allsup’s Convenience Store location in Borger.

According to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Quinonez was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison with a supervised release period of three years.

The documents state that the sentence will run currently with any sentences imposed in other cases Quinonez is involved in, including ones in Hutchinson County and in Ford County, Kansas.