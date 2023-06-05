AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger man has pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession after an August 2022 incident where he sold methamphetamine to a confidential source, according to documents filed late last month in Amarillo Federal Court.

Devin LaTiff Brown pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” in relation to an incident on Aug. 17, 2022, in Borger, according to documents filed on May 31 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division.

The documents read that officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, used a confidential source to purchase methamphetamine from Brown in Borger. Officials said that the source met Brown at a sports complex in Borger and agents witnessed an exchange of money for methamphetamine.

After the exchange, Brown was then arrested, the documents stated. Officials with the DEA’s South Central Laboratory confirmed that the substance sold was methamphetamine, weighing around 55 grams and having a purity of 98%.

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties the court can impose include:

Imprisonment for a period of not more than 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant;

A term of supervised release not less than three years or more than life; and

Forfeiture of property.

According to court documents, Brown’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday in Amarillo Federal Court.