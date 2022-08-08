AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The sentencing hearings for the members of the Borger family who pleaded guilty earlier this year for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been delayed to the end of September.

According to documents filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia earlier this month, the sentencing hearings for Kristi Munn, Joshua Munn and Kayli Munn have been rescheduled to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 30. The sentencing hearings for Thomas Munn and Dawn Munn have been rescheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 30. The sentencing hearings for the Munns were initially scheduled for Aug. 19 in Washington D.C.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Munns each pleaded guilty to “Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.” The family was shown, through various means, including photos, videos and social media posts, to have traveled from Borger to Washington D.C. and to have subsequently entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The charge brings a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of not more than five years, a fine as well as contributing to restitution, helping pay for the approximate $1,495,326.55 worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol, according to previous reports.

Joshua Munn Sentencing Memorandum

Joshua Munn’s legal team also recently filed a sentencing memorandum, stating their case as to why the court should sentence him to a period of probation.

According to the documents filed on Aug. 5, Joshua Munn’s legal team said that Joshua Munn “was the first defendant in this case to accept the plea deal” and has “fully accepted responsibility in this matter.” The team also stressed that Joshua Munn has been “fully cooperative” in the process.

While the documents state that he “never expected to walk on the Capitol” on Jan. 6, Joshua Munn’s legal team said, “he feels great remorse for being at the capitol and he feels great remorse for comments he made on Facebook and texts in which he tried to present himself as something he was not.”

In an attached letter to the memorandum from Joshua Munn, he lays out his perspective from the trip from Borger to Washington D.C. In the letter, Joshua Munn said that when they arrived at the Capitol, he thought the family was “going to get a few photos and then head back to the hotel.”

“That is when I noticed my father climbing through the window,” the letter reads. “I had a moment to think and even had the thought that this is a bad idea and I should not do it. I ignored my instinct and continued with the family, after [wandering] around for a little bit our family decided to leave the Capitol building.”

Joshua Munn said that through this process, he has realized how his “actions were in no way acceptable or responsible.”

“I would just like to be able to get this put behind me and be able to start moving forward with my life,” the letter reads. “In the past year, I have had little to no contact with my family down in Texas, and have been just focused on getting my life on track. In order for me to get my life on track means that I have to take responsibility and accept what I have done. I know what I did was wrong and I know why it is wrong therefore there is no excuse on why I did it.”