AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The last defendant in the lawsuit surrounding alleged sexual assault incidents at Perryton High School has responded to the allegations in court documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court.

The Perryton High School basketball coach who was allegedly present during the incident described in the lawsuit denied the majority of the allegations listed in the complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division in mid-February.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the mother of a former basketball player at the high school sued four people as well as the Perryton Independent School District surrounding an alleged sexual assault that was filmed by students. The coach, according to the documents, was allegedly present “and able to stop the abuse but did nothing.”

The lawyers representing the three students who were sued in this case, as well as the lawyers representing the district, explicitly denied the majority of allegations within the complaint, specifically denying any assertion of an alleged sexual assault, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com. The legal teams for two of the students confirmed that videos of the referenced incidents were taken and shown to others, but denied that the videos captured instances of sexual assault.

Much of the coach’s response to the complaint mirrored the responses from the other defendants in the case, denying the majority of the allegations, including that there is a “basketball team Snapchat” that is managed, operated or monitored by the district. According to previous reports, the complaint alleges that the video was disseminated initially on the Snapchat platform.

The coach’s legal team also stated that he has not been investigated or disciplined by the Texas Education Agency, according to the document, but also stressed that he has not “committed any behaviors that would warrant any investigation or discipline.”

Ultimately, the coach is asking for Amarillo Federal Court officials to “render a take-nothing judgment” in relation to the plaintiff’s claims within the lawsuit. This request was also made by the other defendants.