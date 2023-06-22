AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo resident who was indicted in February in federal court in relation to distributing fentanyl has pleaded guilty, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division.

According to the documents, Edith Garcia-Cardenas pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.”

This comes after Garcia-Cardenas, as well as Cody Wayne Sullivan, was indicted in February after a search warrant was executed by Amarillo Police earlier that month, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

The factual resume, which accompanied the plea agreement filed Thursday, states that agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as the Amarillo Police Department’s narcotics team, were conducting surveillance at a home in Amarillo when they observed Sullivan exit a home. The documents allege that Sullivan ran after agents attempted to detain Sullivan and when he was detained, they allegedly found fentanyl pills on him.

After he was arrested, the documents allege that Sullivan told agents that Garcia-Cardenas was his source for the pills, telling agents that there were additional pills as well as a gun in the home. In addition, Sullivan admitted to selling 60,000 fentanyl pills upon Garcia-Cardenas request.

Garcia-Cardenas was arrested by police after officers with the Amarillo Police Department saw her commit a traffic violation. According to the documents, agents then received a search warrant for her home, where they located 900 suspected fentanyl pills and a firearm. Through her cell phone, agents saw that Garcia-Cardenas conducted transactions through CashApp for $900 in which Garcia-Cardenas admitted the payment was for the sale of 150 fentanyl pills.

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalities the court can impose on Garcia-Cardenas include:

Imprisonment for a period of not more than 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant;

A term of supervised release not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Forfeiture of property, including: All property seized by law enforcement on Feb. 10, including but not limited to a SCCY, 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.



According to Amarillo Federal Court documents, no further documents have been filed in relation to Sullivan’s charge as of Thursday.