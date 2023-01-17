AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently sentenced in Austin Federal Court after he transported a person from Texas to Florida and back with the intent of illegal sexual activity.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, 37-year-old Jeremy Walton Hibbler was sentenced to eight years in federal prison, along with five years of supervised release last Thursday. Hibbler was also required to pay $30,000 in restitution for “transporting for prostitution/transportation for illegal sexual activity.”

“We, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, remain focused in doing everything within our power to prosecute these predators and obtain justice for their victims,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas, said in the news release. “In addition to the Austin Police Department, I thank Austin’s SAFE Alliance and their SAFE CARES service, as well as New Friends New Life in the Dallas area, for providing invaluable support to the survivors of this man’s horrendous crime.”

Hibbler was remanded into custody “immediately” after his sentence was given, according to the release. Officials said the Austin Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit investigated the case.