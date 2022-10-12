AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has officially pleaded guilty to drug possession after a search warrant was conducted back in May.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Domingo Delgado was charged via criminal complaint after a federal search warrant was executed at a mobile home in the 6500 block of Amarillo Boulevard on May 10.

According to the plea agreement and the factual resume, filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Delgado pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

The factual resume states that on May 10, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Amarillo Police Department, executed a search warrant at Delgado’s home. When they executed the warrant, they found baggies of “suspected methamphetamine” in a bedroom, weighing around 3.4 kilograms.

Officials said that officers admitted during an interview after the search that all the drugs found by officers inside the home belonged to him. The DEA Laboratory confirmed that the substance found by officials was methamphetamine, weighing around 3,322 grams and having a purity level of around 97-98%.

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties Amarillo Federal Court can impose in this case include:

Imprisonment for a period not to exceed 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000, or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not less than three years or more than life, which is mandatory under the law and will follow any term of imprisonment;

Restitution to victims or to the community, which may be mandatory under the law, and which the defendant agrees may include restitution arising from all relevant conduct, not limited to that arising from the offense of conviction alone;

Forfeiture of property, including the forfeiture of a Taurus, model PT709, 9mm handgun and all other property seized by law enforcement on May 10.

According to court documents, a re-arraignment, in this case, is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Monday in Amarillo Federal Court.