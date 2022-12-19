AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man who was charged via criminal complaint for drug possession in August has pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to documents filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Alex Halissi Bell pleaded guilty to one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Bell was charged in August after an alleged incident in the Amarillo area on Aug. 18.

Officials said in the factual resume, which accompanied Bell’s plea agreement, that on Aug. 18, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a search of Bell’s home in Amarillo. During the search, officers allegedly found a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, along with cash and two firearms.

The plea agreement outlines the minimum and maximum penalties that the Amarillo Federal Court can impose. Those penalties include:

Imprisonment for a period not to exceed 20 years;

A fine not to exceed $1,000,000 or twice any pecuniary gain to the defendant or loss to the victim(s);

A term of supervised release of not less than three years or more than life;

Restitution to victims or to the community;

Forfeiture of property, which includes: $46,813 seized by the DEA from Bell’s home on Aug. 18; A Ruger, model LCR, .30 special revolver; A CAI, model P64, 9X18mm caliber handgun; All other property that was seized by law enforcement on Aug. 18.



No sentencing date or re-arraignment date for Bell has yet been scheduled in Amarillo Federal Court, according to court documents.