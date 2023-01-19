AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” after he was arrested and indicted in Amarillo Federal Court last October.

According to documents filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timethy Marrugo pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

According to the factual resume, officials said that on June 24, 2022, Drug Enforcement Administration agents allegedly conducted an undercover operation to obtain methamphetamine from Marrugo.

A confidential source met with Marrugo at his home in east Amarillo and allegedly purchased a one-quarter pound of methamphetamine. According to the documents, the substance was confirmed as methamphetamine by officials at a DEA Laboratory.

According to the plea agreement, the minimum and maximum penalties the Court can impose in this case include: