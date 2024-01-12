AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted on one count of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” on Wednesday in Amarillo Federal Court, according to court documents.

The documents detailed that around Nov. 16, 2023 Keshawn Tyreece Stewart allegedly “did knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine.”