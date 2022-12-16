AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October.

According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee Gillis was indicted Wednesday on “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” “possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime” and “convicted felon in possession of a firearm,” in relation to an alleged incident in Potter County in late October.

According to the criminal complaint, filed on Nov. 21 in Amarillo Federal Court, officials said officers with the Amarillo Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Cadillac Deville in the 200 block of South Independence Street. Gillis, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have a warrant for his arrest.

When Gillis was removed from the vehicle, the complaint states that officers allegedly found the following items on Gillis:

A Sig Sauer, Model P365, 9mm caliber pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition;

A gallon-sized clear plastic baggie containing 48.98 gross grams of suspected methamphetamine;

Small clear plastic baggies and a digital scale.

The documents allege that Gillis told officers he was on parole and allegedly admitted to carrying the firearm for his protection. Officials said a verbal nexus was conducted on the firearm and determined that the firearm was manufactured outside the state, resulting in the firearm having “traveled in or affected interstate or foreign commerce.”

According to the indictment, if Gillis is convicted of any of the offenses alleged in the indictment, Gillis will be required to forfeit the Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol. In other documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court, Gillis’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court. Officials with the Amarillo Federal Court also scheduled Gillis’s jury trial for 9 a.m. Jan. 30, 2023, in Amarillo Federal Court.