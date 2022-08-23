AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo resident has been charged via criminal complaint for drug possession, according to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to the documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Alex Halissi Bell was charged with “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,” after an incident earlier this month in the Amarillo area.

The complaint said that officers received information regarding a possible stash house in northeast Amarillo, controlled by a subject identified to the officers only as “Crow.” This person was later identified as Bell. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the possible stash house, located in the 700 block of N. Mirror, as well as Bell’s home, located in an apartment complex off of S. Virginia.

Before officers conducted the warrant on the possible stash house, the documents said officers established surveillance on Bell and followed him from his apartment to the possible stash house location. Bell was then detained by law enforcement.

According to the documents, officers found around 26 bundles of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine at the possible stash house, weighing around 12.4 gross kilograms.

At Bell’s home, officers located a “large sum of U.S. currency, methamphetamine, two handguns, packaging materials and a zeroing weight and digital scale,” items which officers said were “common tools utilized in the distribution of controlled substances,” the documents read.