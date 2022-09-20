AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, the United States District Judge for Amarillo Federal Court, recently signed an order, adopting Richard Kazmaier’s August guilty plea.

According to the order, filed on Sept. 15 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, it states that Kacsmaryk examined the elements of the offense, which says that Kazmaier violated the Lacey Act, along with the factual resume and the plea agreement, and found that the recommendation “was correct” and adopted by the court.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Kazmaier, an assistant professor of biology at West Texas A&M University, pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court back in August for violating the Lacey Act, importing various animal-related items from overseas without having the proper permits.

The documents said at the time that Kazmaier did not declare the imported wildlife merchandise to customs authorities or obtain the required permits. According to previous reports. the documents state he imported around 358 items, including taxidermy mounts, skeletons, bones and feathers, between March 2013 and February 2020. These items came from around the world, including countries like Canada, China, Russia, South Africa and the United Kington.

The order said that Kazmaier’s guilty plea was “knowingly and voluntarily entered,” and therefore accepted. The order also said that Kazmaier’s sentence will be “imposed in accordance with the Court’s sentencing scheduling order.”

As of Tuesday morning, Kazmaier is not listed on the faculty webpage for West Texas A&M University’s Department of Life, Earth and Environmental Sciences in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences. MyHighPlains.com has reached out to the university regarding Kazmaier’s employment and the university has not returned our request for comment.

According to previous reports, Kazmaier is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, in Amarillo Federal Court.