AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Four people were indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on Thursday on charges related to alleged fentanyl possession and distribution, according to court documents, after incidents in both July and August.

Court documents charged four people with, “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” and charges of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” including:

Gary Eugene Carlisle;

Robert Tucker Witt;

Rebecca Ann Schmitkons; and

Julian Gabriel Apodaca.

All four people, according to court documents, allegedly “knowingly and intentionally” worked together to traffic fentanyl from an “unknown” date until the Aug. 24 indictment. Witt and Schmitkons were accused in the document of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute in July, and the possession with intent to distribute charges for Carlisle and Apodaca both stemmed from alleged incidents at the beginning of August.

The federal indictment also noted that all four people may be ordered to forfeit around $3,735 that was reported seized by the Amarillo Police Department from a home and a storage unit around the area, if they are convicted.