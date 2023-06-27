AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two men who were previously charged via criminal complaint for alleged methamphetamine distribution and possession have officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Christopher Michael Alderete and Jimmy Pacheco have been indicted for one count of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine” and one count of “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the indictment relates to an incident that both Alderete and Pacheco were allegedly involved with in late May. On May 22, officials with the Amarillo Drug Enforcement Administration saw a package filled with suspected methamphetamine being delivered to a home near the intersection of SW 7th Ave. and S Florida St. They allegedly saw Alderete taking the package from the home.

After conducting a traffic stop on Alderete’s vehicle, officials allegedly found a package that contained 2.9 kilograms of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. The initial complaint alleged that Alderete told officers that the package was going to be delivered to Pacheco. After a “controlled operation for the delivery of the package,” Pacheco was then arrested.

For the first count in the indictment, Alderete and Pacheco allegedly “knowingly and intentionally distribut(ed) and possess(ed) with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.” For the second count in the indictment, Alderete and Pacheco allegedly “knowingly and intentionally possess(ed) with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”