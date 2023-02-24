AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court after they were arrested earlier this month for drug possession after police executed a search warrant at a home in northwest Amarillo.

According to the indictment, filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Edith Garcia-Cardenas and Cody Wayne Sullivan were indicted for one count of “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl” and one count of “possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo Police executed a search warrant at a home on S Forest Street earlier this month after Sullivan, a distributor for Garcia-Cardenas’s alleged drug trafficking organization, allegedly told officers around 500 fentanyl pills were at the home after he was arrested. Officers then found 91 grams of pills that tested positive for fentanyl, along with other “narcotics-related materials.”

The indictment states that if Garcia-Cardenas and Sullivan are convicted of the offenses alleged in the indictment, they will be required to forfeit “any firearm and ammunition” involved in the alleged offense, including a SCCY, Model CPX-1, 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

According to court documents, the jury trial for Garcia-Cardenas and Sullivan is scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 10 in Amarillo Federal Court.