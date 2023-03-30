AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed earlier this month in Amarillo Federal Court, a woman was indicted for two methamphetamine-related counts.

According to the indictment, filed on March 23 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Margarita Rodriguez was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Margarita Rodriguez

The first count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” claims that Rodriguez allegedly distributed, and possessed with intent to distribute “a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”

The second count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” stems from an incident around Oct. 6, 2022, where Rodriguez allegedly “knowingly and intentionally (possessed) with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”