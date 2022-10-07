AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after being federally charged for distribution and possession of methamphetamine after a series of events occurred in east Amarillo in June and July.

According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy Marrugo in the Amarillo Federal Court documents, was charged via criminal complaint for “distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

According to the complaint, on three separate dates in June and July, agents with the Amarillo resident office of the Drug Enforcement Agency coordinated alleged purchases of methamphetamine from Marrugo at two locations in east Amarillo.

In the third purchase, which allegedly occurred in a Walmart parking lot in east Amarillo in July, officials state that agents observed Marrugo exit his vehicle with a red and black colored bag, and enter a person’s vehicle where there was an alleged half-pound methamphetamine transaction. Marrugo then allegedly exited the vehicle.

“After the three controlled purchases of the suspected methamphetamine,” the documents read, “the substance was field tested, which yielded a positive result for the presence of methamphetamine. The three methamphetamine purchases had a combined eight of approximately 461 grams.”

Marrugo is currently in the Randall County Jail, according to jail records. A detention hearing is scheduled in Amarillo Federal Court for Marrugo for Oct. 19.