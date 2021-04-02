FBI looking to identify men involved in January Capitol riots

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, the FBI posted two photos related to the U.S. Capitol riots of Jan. 6, asking the public to help identify them.
Both men in the photos are accused of assaulting federal law enforcement officer.
FBI is asking the public to submit a tip via tips.fbi.gov and refer to photo 282.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- American Egg Board Donating White House Easter Eggs to Help Fight Hunger
- Kicker Monster Truck Event Kicks Off in Amarillo
- Wonderland Park Opening this Weekend; Celebrating 70th Anniversary
- Keep Amarillo Clean Group Looking for Volunteers Ahead of Event
- Concerns raised as vaccine possibly goes to non-Amarillo residents