FBI looking to identify men involved in January Capitol riots

Crime

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: FBI via Twitter

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, the FBI posted two photos related to the U.S. Capitol riots of Jan. 6, asking the public to help identify them.

Both men in the photos are accused of assaulting federal law enforcement officer.

FBI is asking the public to submit a tip via tips.fbi.gov and refer to photo 282.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss