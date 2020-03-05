FBI, DEA, USMS, and local law enforcement investigating drug trafficking in Hereford and Dimmitt

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FBI Dallas is reporting FBI, DEA, USMS, DPS, Castro County Sheriff’s Office and the Hereford Police conducted a joint, law enforcement operation in support of an active drug trafficking investigation.

Officials say there is no known threat to the local community and people should feel safe to go about their daily routines.

FBI Dallas is grateful to Castro County Sheriff Rivera and law enforcement partners for their efforts to protect citizens in the region.

