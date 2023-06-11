PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced that Trent Thompson, 22, was located after escaping from the Formby Unit in Plainview, Texas Saturday night.

According to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice press release, at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Thompson was captured in Coleman, Texas, and will face felony escape charges.

TDCJ detailed that Thompson was already serving time for three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County as well as an aggravated assault on a public servant out of Coleman County.