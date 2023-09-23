AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that a robbery occurred at around 2:57 a.m. this morning, at a Toot’n Totum located at 6001 I-40 Frontage Rd.

According to an APD press release, employees told officers that “three men were inside the store taking items and hiding them inside their clothes.”

Officials stated that when confronted by the employees, one of the suspects lifted up his shirt and displayed a handgun. The employee felt threatened and called the police.

APD said the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.

If you have any information on this crime, APD asks residents to call the Amarillo CrimeStoppers at 806-374-4400, or go to the APD website, or download the P3 tips app. APD said all tips are anonymous.