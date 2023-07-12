BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville resident was ordered to prison for helping traffic 558 pounds of liquid meth in a gas tank, the United States Attorney’s Office announced.

Ernesto Vargas, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute liquid meth from south Texas to Dallas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vargas was responsible for helping Pedro Rodriguez III, 45 of San Benito, transport the meth across the state in early January.

On Jan. 11, authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Rodriguez was driving after he switched lanes without signaling.

During the traffic stop, officials discovered Rodriguez had pending state warrants and took him into custody.

Authorities later conducted a search of Rodriguez’s vehicle and found approximately 558 pounds of liquid meth, valued at $650,000, hidden inside a gas tank.

Rodriguez admitted he knew the meth was in the gas tank and agreed to transport the drugs to the Dallas area.

The U.S. Attorney said an investigation revealed Rodriguez and Vargas received the liquid meth from co-conspirators in Mexico with a plan to transport the meth northwards so it could be divided for distribution.

Vargas is ordered to serve 20 years in federal prison and Rodriguez was ordered to serve 10 years.

Rodriguez and Vargas were also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following their imprisonment.