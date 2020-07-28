DPS seizes 61 pounds of liquid meth during I-40 traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized more than 61 pounds of meth Tuesday afternoon during an I-40 traffic stop in Carson County.

Officials say a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple one-liter wine bottles containing liquid meth.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted to assist with the case. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The driver was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Madera, California to Washington, D.C.

