DPS seizes 43 pounds of meth during I-40 traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized 43 pounds of meth Thursday, Dec. 12, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At 12:52 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2002 GMC Denali traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped packages of meth concealed inside all four tires.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents arrived on scene to assist with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. She was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Tucson, Arizona to Oklahoma City.

