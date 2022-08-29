AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was indicted in Potter County earlier this month on two counts after allegedly having intercourse with a family member without their consent.

According to the indictment, filed on Aug. 25 in Potter County, 20-year-old Isaac Matthew Sierra was indicted for prohibited sexual conduct and sexual assault for an event that allegedly occurred on or about Feb. 19, 2022.

According to the indictment, the first count, “prohibited sexual conduct,” occurred when Sierra allegedly “intentionally or knowingly (engaged) in sexual intercourse” with a family member. The second count of “sexual assault” allegedly occurred when the incident was performed without consent.