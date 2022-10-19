CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a docket entry filed Wednesday afternoon in Randall County District Court, an Amarillo woman has been found not guilty on murder charges in relation to a 2019 incident.

According to court records, Brittney Carter was found not guilty after a seven-day jury trial in Randall County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Carter was indicted in June 2020 after being accused of killing her husband, Aaron Carter, in September 2019.

According to previous reports, Amarillo Police were dispatched to a location in the 5000 block of S Bowie on a shooting where they found Aaron Carter. Officials said at the time he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according to court records. The jury began its deliberation Tuesday and after a jury charge was given, the jury found Brittney Carter not guilty.