AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo.

According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree felony “Murder” charges in connection to their alleged involvement in the shooting death of 17-year-old Adam Jeremiah Maes.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Maes’s body was found at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Grand Street on Sept. 14. Maes died from a gunshot injury after he was taken to the hospital.

The indictment states that Horn, along with Javonne Demontre Mayes and Kezabien Dionte Mayes, allegedly shot Maes “while in the course of knowingly committing a felony, namely, Robbery…” The indictment also states that the three indicted allegedly discharged a gun in Maes’s direction, which ultimately caused his death.