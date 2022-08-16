AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old man has officially been indicted in Potter County after allegedly bringing a firearm on the premises of an elementary school in the Amarillo Independent School District, according to documents filed earlier this month.

According to the documents, filed Aug. 11 in Potter County District Court, 18-year-old Cutter Dane Qualls was indicted on one count of exhibiting a firearm on campus or school bus and one count of carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

The documents allege that Qualls allegedly brought a rifle on the physical premises of Olsen Elementary School on June 7, claiming that his action was “not pursuant to written regulations or written authorization of the Amarillo Independent School District.” The documents also allege that Qualls intentionally used or exhibited a firearm in a “manner intended to cause alarm.”