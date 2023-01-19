AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted in Potter County District Court on multiple charges related to a late October 2022 shooting in north Amarillo that resulted in the death of one man and left two injured.

According to three indictments filed in Potter County District Court on Jan. 12, 23-year-old Bol Marko Deng has been charged with one count of “Murder,” a first-degree felony, related to his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Lawrence Hart on Oct. 29, 2022. Deng was also charged with two counts of “Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon,” related to his alleged involvement in the incident, which injured two others.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers found Hart’s body, along with two others, at a home in north Amarillo on Oct. 29, 2022. Deng was arrested for his alleged involvement later that month.

In relation to the “Murder” charge, the indictment reads that Deng allegedly “intentionally or knowingly cause(d) the death of… Lawerence Hart, by shooting him with a firearm.” In relation to the two “Aggravated Assault With Deadly Weapon” counts, the indictment alleges that Deng shot two individuals with a firearm and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon” during the incident.