Deputy Accused Of Planting Drugs During Traffic Stops

A former Jackson County, Florida sheriff's deputy is now behind bars after allegedly planting drugs in vehicles during traffic stops.

Wednesday Zachary Wester, 26, of Crawfordville, was arrested on felony charges including racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and false imprisonment, as well as misdemeanor perjury, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FDLE began investigating last August at the request of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. They say Wester would pull people over and plant drugs inside their vehicles. They also say Wester messed with the body camera recordings to hide what he was doing.

State Attorney’s Office officials say they do not believe any other deputies or Jackson County personnel were involved.

