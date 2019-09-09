Deputies find 3 people dead in eastern Oklahoma residence

BEGGS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Oklahoma say three people found dead in an eastern Oklahoma residence all sustained gunshot wounds.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were discovered about 3 p.m. Saturday in Beggs, about 83 miles (134 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. Sheriff’s Lt. Dustin Todd identified the victims Sunday as 65-year-old Jack Chandler, his wife, 69-year-old Evelyn Chandler, and their daughter, 43-year-old Tiffany Eichor.

Deputies were called to the home after a family member found the victims and notified law enforcement authorities. It was not immediately clear when the victims were shot.

Todd says the scene is being investigated as a triple homicide, but authorities did not release information about a possible suspect in the case.