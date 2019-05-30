Dead suspect involved in officer involved shooting was wanted in Tuesday shooting

Amarillo Police are now reporting that 22-year-old Isaac Ray Ruiz, the dead suspect in the officer-involved shooting, was involved in a Tuesday shooting on the 3600 block of NE 19th.

Officials say Ruiz randomly shot at people in the area of NE 19th Avenue and North Grand Street. Ruiz then shot at a vehicle hitting it three times. Ruiz then shot at a family sitting in their car in the 3600 block of NE 19th Avenue. As the male approached the family he tried to shoot again, but the gun did not function. The suspect left the area before officers arrived. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Officers searched for Ruiz throughout the night but were unable to locate him.

Ruiz was located on May 29th and died after firing at officers who were attempting to arrest him for his warrant.