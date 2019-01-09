Daughters Arrested for Mother's Murder in Mississippi

Two Mississippi girls are in police custody after allegedly killing their mother.

Officials arrested 14-year-old Amariyona Hall, who is charged as an adult and her 12-year old sister in connection to their mother's death.

32-year-old Erica Hall was found covered in blood outside of her home in Pike County.

Relatives say she was stabbed inside her home - just before staggering outside.

They believe Hall and her daughters got into an argument - which led to her brutal death.

A coroner said she was stabbed multiple times in the upper torso and back - then shot in the chest.

Amariyona Hall is being charged as an adult with murder - her sister's name and charges have not been released.

Hall also has a 16-year-old and a one-year-old daughter.

Amariyona Hall is being held on $150,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for January 22nd.

