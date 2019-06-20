Crime Stoppers looking for Brandon Joseph Kelly

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Amarillo Police Department

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for Brandon Joseph Kelly.

Kelly is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for Probation Violations for Sexual Assault of a Child and Burglary of a Building.

If you know where Kelly is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.