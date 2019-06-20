Crime Stoppers looking for Brandon Joseph Kelly
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for Brandon Joseph Kelly.
Kelly is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for Probation Violations for Sexual Assault of a Child and Burglary of a Building.
If you know where Kelly is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org, or by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Brandon Kelly https://t.co/beQheKkWrd— Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) June 20, 2019
