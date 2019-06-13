‘Creep Catchers’ aim to bust child predators

A Utah couple is taking matters into their own hands in their quest to stop child predators.

They call themselves creep catchers, and they pose as underage boys and girls online.

‘Jo’ says, “Yea I confront them and I’m like what the hell are you doing here.?”

This video is the work of creep catchers.

‘Jo’ says, “It is a huge problem and we are completely inundated with Utah creeps.”

This creep catcher, who we’ll refer to as jo, has asked us to conceal her identity for safety reasons.

‘Jo’ says, “Just in Utah oh my gosh, hundreds. In the last year we have probably talked to 1000 creeps.”

She and others on the team post profiles on social media or dating sites, claiming to be children.

‘Jo’ says, “We don’t message pedophiles first, we wait until they come to us.”

Despite telling the men they are underage the conversations often escalate.

‘Jo’ says, “The creep always leads.”

Most of the conversations are too graphic to show.

They showed us this one, where a man from salt lake county is speaking to a girl who he believes is 14.

He asks to see a photo of the child in her underwear.

‘Jo’ says, “I think that they are completely depraved at the point that they start talking like that.”

He eventually tried to meet the girl he thought was 14, at a local store.

But jo says the man wasn’t arrested.

‘Jo’ says, “We are lending helping hands we are trying to hand them cases.”

I reached out to the Utah Attorney General’s Office which includes the internet crimes against children task force. They sent me this statement that says…. ‘undercover sting operations are performed by specifically-trained officers who have responsibilities as investigators, and whose work must be admissible in court.

No matter how well-meaning, it is dangerous and potentially illegal for individuals or groups to engage with people online with the intent of shaming, exposing and/or harassing alleged child predators.’

‘Jo’ says, “We want to show them their faces, keep your babies safe keep them away from these creeps.”

Jo isn’t apologizing for her work which has a personal meaning.

‘Jo’ says, “I lost my virginity to a creep that was 25 when I was 13 years old. I want to prevent other children from feeling that way.”

She understands law enforcement has their hands full.

‘Jo’ says, “I can’t imagine even with a staff of 100 people they would be able to catch all of the online creeps I’ve seen in Utah.”

And she has no plans to stop.

‘Jo’ says, “Our target audience is going to be the neighbor of this creep that coming to meet an underage child for sex.”

Hoping to educate parents and kids about the dangers on the web

‘Jo’ says, “They are scumbags and I am here to expose them.”

The creep catchers say they are not doing this for money.

They ask anyone who wants to help to donate to agencies that protect children.