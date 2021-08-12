Convicted killer led out of Tennessee court wearing dead sergeant’s handcuffs

DICKSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Handcuffs tightened on a convicted killer’s hands in a Tennessee court room Thursday – the same restraints used by the officer whose life he took three years ago.

Steven Wiggins, who gunned down Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker in 2018, learned his fate Thursday afternoon. The jury announced punishment by death on the count of premeditated first degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of felony crime.

The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office sent these photos to Nexstar’s WKRN of the handcuffs Wiggins has worn since his arrest, and every time he has been taken to court.

The handcuffs belonged to Sgt. Baker. They’re now engraved. Etched in the metal, on one side, his name and his end of watch [EOW] May 30, 2018. On the other side a Bible verse: “Blessed are the peacemakers.” Matthew 5:9.

Courtesy Dickson County Sheriff’s Office

Wiggins was found guilty of all ten charges against him during trial held the first week of August. Another sentencing hearing will be held November 2, 2021.

According to a 2018 arrest affidavit, Sgt. Baker responded to a suspicious vehicle call on May 30 at the intersection of Sam Vineyard and Tidwell Search roads.

Upon his arrival, Sgt. Baker discovered a brown Saturn parked in the roadway and in the wrong direction. Upon approaching the car, Steven Wiggins told Baker that he had a flat tire and that help was on the way.

According to the affidavit, Wiggins had been stopped at the intersection for about four hours.

Sgt. Baker quickly determined the vehicle was stolen and ordered Wiggins and his passenger, Erika Castro-Miles, out of the car.

Wiggins, according to the complaint, claimed his door would not open before Baker ordered him out of the passenger’s side.

According to the body cam video recovered from Sgt. Baker, he then walked around the rear of the car to the passenger side, at which time Wiggins initially fired approximately five rounds from a .45 pistol.

Baker was struck by at least one of those rounds and his body cam shows he tried to take cover before he collapsed several yards away.

According to the complaint, while Sgt. Baker was lying wounded on the grounds, Wiggins fired five more rounds, with the last three appearing to have been fired at close range.

An autopsy revealed Baker suffered six gunshot wounds – two to his torso, one to his hand and three to the side of his head.