Clovis Police looking for murder suspect

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Police are looking 27-year-old Steaphan Steel Shepherd for the murder of 26-year-old Curtis Rittenhouse.

Officials say they found Rittenhouse shot to death Thursday morning.

Please contact Clovis Police Department at 575-763-9472 for information regarding Shepherd’s whereabouts.

Shepherd was last seen in a 2001 white Jeep Cherokee bearing New Mexico AAXC09 (chili plate). If contact is made with Shepherd, please do not engage! Contact Law Enforcement immediately.

Citizens may use TipSoft to provide this information and remain anonymous. Text users can send their tip to “CRIMES (274637) with the keyword TIPCPD. In other words, citizens can text “TIPCPD plus their crime tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). Citizens can submit anonymous tips using their PC or mobile phone by going to WWW.tipsubmit.com, or call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

